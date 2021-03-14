Change Path LLC Sells 131,836 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Change Path LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,836 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Change Path LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Change Path LLC owned 7.55% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $12,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPSE. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $1,902,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $944,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 120,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPSE traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.32. 18,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,462. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.00 and its 200-day moving average is $34.66. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $44.32.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.