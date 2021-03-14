Change Path LLC Sells 41,719 Shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN)

Change Path LLC cut its stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 706,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,719 shares during the period. Diversified Return International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Change Path LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Change Path LLC owned 4.80% of Diversified Return International Equity ETF worth $41,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 522,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,419,000 after purchasing an additional 74,670 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 59,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period.

JPIN stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.94. 50,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,606. Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a one year low of $37.09 and a one year high of $61.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.14.

