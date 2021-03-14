Change Path LLC Sells 53,546 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Change Path LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,546 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF makes up 1.4% of Change Path LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Change Path LLC owned approximately 2.76% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $16,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPUS. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 186.4% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 5,152.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $421,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPUS traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $90.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,204. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $49.23 and a 52-week high of $90.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.17.

