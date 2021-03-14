ChartEx Hits One Day Trading Volume of $484,257.00 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded down 21.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. In the last seven days, ChartEx has traded up 68.9% against the dollar. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ChartEx has a market cap of $2.22 million and approximately $484,257.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ChartEx alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $265.66 or 0.00441360 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00063137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00049012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00092173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00067651 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.84 or 0.00509780 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000484 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.