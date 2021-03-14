Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,646,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,379,000 after buying an additional 237,516 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 38.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 730,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,572,000 after buying an additional 202,354 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 43.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,076,000 after purchasing an additional 158,418 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 246,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 236,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,617,000 after purchasing an additional 34,635 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $948,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPK stock opened at $118.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a twelve month low of $69.47 and a twelve month high of $119.76.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.09%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.25.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

