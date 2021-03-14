Chimpion (BNANA) Market Capitalization Tops $122.36 Million

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Chimpion has a total market capitalization of $122.36 million and approximately $587,028.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chimpion coin can now be purchased for about $3.86 or 0.00006363 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chimpion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00048527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $393.31 or 0.00648949 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00070543 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00024883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00035307 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion (CRYPTO:BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chimpion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chimpion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.