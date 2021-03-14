China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a decrease of 45.7% from the February 11th total of 72,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSUAY traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.54. 12,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,450. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.34. The company has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.32. China Shenhua Energy has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

About China Shenhua Energy

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.

