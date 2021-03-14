China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Short Interest Update

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decrease of 43.9% from the February 11th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

China Southern Airlines stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.18. 21,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,967. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.66. China Southern Airlines has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $37.94.

Get China Southern Airlines alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZNH. Morgan Stanley upgraded China Southern Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of China Southern Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.