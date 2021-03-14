China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Short Interest Update

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decrease of 43.9% from the February 11th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
China Southern Airlines stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.18. 21,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,967. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.66. China Southern Airlines has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $37.94.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZNH. Morgan Stanley upgraded China Southern Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.
About China Southern Airlines
China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.
