Chromia (CHR) Price Up 585.5% Over Last Week

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Chromia coin can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00000911 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded 585.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chromia has a market capitalization of $235.48 million and $361.93 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chromia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00048813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012529 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.18 or 0.00647211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00070803 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00025188 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00035016 BTC.

Chromia Coin Profile

CHR is a coin. It was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,797,224 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.