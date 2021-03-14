Chrono.tech (TIME) 1-Day Volume Reaches $7,809.00

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.84 or 0.00021324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chrono.tech has a total market cap of $9.12 million and approximately $7,809.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chrono.tech has traded up 50.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Chrono.tech

Chrono.tech is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech . The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

