Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,482 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Churchill Downs worth $3,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 290.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 36.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the third quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 74.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $254.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $258.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.53 and a beta of 1.37.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.08). Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Churchill Downs news, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total value of $1,217,820.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 271,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,116,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total value of $1,025,889.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,354 shares in the company, valued at $51,592,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; racetracks, hotels, and seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines, video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

