Cipher Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Cipher token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Cipher has a market capitalization of $56,602.19 and $138,390.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cipher has traded up 20.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Cipher

CPR is a token. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,023,402 tokens. The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

