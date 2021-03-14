Citadel (CTL) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.00

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Citadel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Citadel has traded 229.9% higher against the dollar. Citadel has a total market capitalization of $223,696.38 and approximately $9.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000139 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Citadel

CTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Citadel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

