Citigroup Inc. Acquires 11,606 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 83.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,606 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Nevro worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the first quarter worth $1,525,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the third quarter worth $243,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 107.9% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 5.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 17.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period.

NYSE NVRO opened at $148.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nevro Corp. has a 12-month low of $65.05 and a 12-month high of $188.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. Equities analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Nevro from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nevro from $177.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Nevro from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.38.

In other news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $111,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $375,323. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

