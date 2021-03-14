Citigroup Inc. Acquires 29,088 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,088 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.70% of Varex Imaging worth $4,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 47,375 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 168,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 118,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 121,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 44,200 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varex Imaging stock opened at $23.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Varex Imaging Co. has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $26.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average is $16.47. The company has a market capitalization of $918.06 million, a PE ratio of -41.09, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.97 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varex Imaging news, Director Ruediger Naumann-Etienne sold 4,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $101,866.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,572 shares in the company, valued at $587,025.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VREX shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Varex Imaging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Varex Imaging Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

