Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in IAA were worth $4,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAA. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in IAA during the third quarter valued at $807,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAA in the third quarter valued at about $724,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of IAA by 13.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after buying an additional 20,014 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of IAA in the third quarter valued at about $677,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of IAA in the third quarter valued at about $258,000.

IAA stock opened at $57.66 on Friday. IAA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.60.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. Research analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

