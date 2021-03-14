Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 92.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,785 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of RBC Bearings worth $4,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth about $1,026,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 33,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 27.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROLL opened at $201.00 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $204.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total value of $1,140,967.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 30,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total transaction of $5,722,000.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,159 shares of company stock valued at $13,979,741. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ROLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

