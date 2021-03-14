Citigroup Inc. Buys 48,876 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 156.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,876 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3,647.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 251.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WH stock opened at $69.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.15, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $69.58.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.60 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

Several research analysts have commented on WH shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.08.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $1,633,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

