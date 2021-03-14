Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,357 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,656 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $4,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 34.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 254.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 12,317 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $104.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $113.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $486.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is currently -11.21%.

WMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.40.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total value of $4,698,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,071,269.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,074 shares in the company, valued at $983,020.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,597,651 shares of company stock worth $165,308,780. 20.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

