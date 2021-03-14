Citigroup Inc. Has $4.68 Million Stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 61.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,076 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,052 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.21% of PROS worth $4,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PROS by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,535,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,504,000 after acquiring an additional 124,642 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PROS by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,394,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PROS by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,497,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,004,000 after acquiring an additional 113,376 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of PROS by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 967,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,109,000 after acquiring an additional 23,750 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of PROS by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 383,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,475,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the period.

Get PROS alerts:

PRO opened at $47.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.41 and a 200 day moving average of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. PROS had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. Equities research analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

In other PROS news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $45,301.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,656.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andres Reiner sold 9,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $468,436.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,703 shares of company stock valued at $7,984,576. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO).

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.