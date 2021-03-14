Citigroup Inc. Purchases 24,150 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,150 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of Flowers Foods worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. FMR LLC increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the third quarter valued at about $281,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 28.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 20,625 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 0.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. 64.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $23.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average of $23.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.74 and a beta of 0.34. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $25.18.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. Research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

