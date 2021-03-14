Citizens Holding Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of CIZN opened at $22.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.96. Citizens has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $125.43 million, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.05.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.47 million during the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 13.11%.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

