Civitas Price Up 54.8% Over Last Week (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 45.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Civitas has a total market capitalization of $106,217.56 and $167.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Civitas has traded 54.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00027692 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001617 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000046 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 203.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001665 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Civitas Profile

CIV is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,987,741 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

