CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Short Interest Update

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the February 11th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CKX Lands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of CKX stock remained flat at $$10.62 during mid-day trading on Friday. 441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093. CKX Lands has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.26. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 million, a PE ratio of 53.10 and a beta of 0.29.

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, such as oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses comprising agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

