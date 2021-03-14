CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Short Interest Down 43.4% in February

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 43.4% from the February 11th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 432,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CLSH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.24. 21,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,758. CLS Holdings USA has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13.

Get CLS Holdings USA alerts:

In other CLS Holdings USA news, major shareholder Todd V. Swanson sold 197,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total value of $41,370.00.

CLS Holdings USA, Inc focuses on the extraction and conversion of cannabinoids in the United States. The company extracts various cannabinoids from the cannabis plants and converts into concentrates, such as oils, waxes, edibles, and shatters. Its concentrates are used for electronic cigarettes vaporization, and pharmaceutical and other purposes.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for CLS Holdings USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS Holdings USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.