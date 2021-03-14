CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Bought by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of CMC Materials worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CMC Materials by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,477,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $526,123,000 after purchasing an additional 173,621 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in CMC Materials by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,511,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,868,000 after purchasing an additional 11,661 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CMC Materials by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,178,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,943,000 after purchasing an additional 20,047 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in CMC Materials by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 563,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,244,000 after purchasing an additional 24,898 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in CMC Materials by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 82,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $169.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.18. CMC Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $85.26 and a one year high of $179.27.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.19. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $287.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.56%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCMP. Zacks Investment Research cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMC Materials in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.56.

In related news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total value of $6,257,460.00. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $656,450.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

