Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Short Interest Down 69.0% in February

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 69.0% from the February 11th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDP. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000.

Shares of LDP stock remained flat at $$25.42 on Friday. 52,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,404. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.82. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $26.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%.

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

