Coin Artist (COIN) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.85 Million

Coin Artist (CURRENCY:COIN) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. During the last seven days, Coin Artist has traded 91.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Coin Artist token can currently be bought for approximately $3.56 or 0.00005959 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin Artist has a total market cap of $3.85 million and $90,323.00 worth of Coin Artist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Coin Artist alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00048359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00012484 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $381.15 or 0.00637872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00070144 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00025223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00035130 BTC.

Coin Artist Profile

Coin Artist (CRYPTO:COIN) is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Coin Artist’s total supply is 3,470,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,081,093 tokens. Coin Artist’s official Twitter account is @CoinvestHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Coin Artist’s official website is medium.com/@coin_artist_17801

Coin Artist Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Artist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Artist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin Artist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin Artist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin Artist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.