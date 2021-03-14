CoinEx Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.15 Million (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 14th. In the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $17.60 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinEx Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0248 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00048527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $393.31 or 0.00648949 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00070543 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00024883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00035307 BTC.

CoinEx Token Coin Profile

CET is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

