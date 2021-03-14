Coinlancer Price Hits $0.0272 on Top Exchanges (CL)

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Coinlancer has a total market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $96,007.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Coinlancer has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Coinlancer token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Coinlancer Token Profile

Coinlancer (CRYPTO:CL) is a token. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. The official website for Coinlancer is www.coinlancer.io . Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Coinlancer’s official message board is medium.com/@coinlancer

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLancer is a freelancing platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to mitigate the issues in the contemporary freelance. The platform will feature smart contracts based escrow mechanism to ease the interaction between clients and freelancers, fair dispute settlements, secure payments, less transaction fees, identity thief elimination, elimination of fake reviews and unbiased dispute resolution. CoinLancer token (CL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to pay fees when using the smart contract feature, and also will work as the medium of exchange between clients and freelancers. “

Coinlancer Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinlancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coinlancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

