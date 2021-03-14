CoinUs (CNUS) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. During the last week, CoinUs has traded 97.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. CoinUs has a total market cap of $29,916.41 and $101.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinUs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CoinUs alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006280 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006308 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000100 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000106 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000053 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 98.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CoinUs Profile

CNUS is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io . The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

Buying and Selling CoinUs

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinUs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.