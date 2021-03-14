Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Colfax worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colfax by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,086,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,601,000 after purchasing an additional 703,654 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Colfax by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,543,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,498,000 after buying an additional 27,092 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Colfax by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,685,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,687,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Colfax by 3.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,211,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,347,000 after acquiring an additional 68,772 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,190,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,681,000 after acquiring an additional 94,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFX opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.40. Colfax Co. has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $50.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $828.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.20 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CFX. Citigroup raised their price objective on Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Colfax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $167,709.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,987.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $88,175.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,125.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,496 in the last 90 days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

