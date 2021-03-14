Color Platform Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,766.00 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $1,766.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,766.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $563.05 or 0.00942073 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $202.80 or 0.00339323 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00027704 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000802 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002564 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

