Color Platform Price Tops $0.0081 on Major Exchanges (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 14th. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Color Platform has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $1,471.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,222.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $564.40 or 0.00937192 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.98 or 0.00332064 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00030316 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000807 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002507 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000351 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 88.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Color Platform

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

