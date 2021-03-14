Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) will post $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.66. Columbia Banking System reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 215%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $154.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COLB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COLB traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $50.45. 380,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,597. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.55 and a 200-day moving average of $34.13. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB)

