Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.50 Million

Brokerages expect Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to report sales of $185.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $182.00 million and the highest is $195.50 million. Commvault Systems posted sales of $164.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full-year sales of $714.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $714.10 million to $715.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $760.83 million, with estimates ranging from $758.90 million to $763.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.57 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. Commvault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVLT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commvault Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

Commvault Systems stock opened at $67.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -102.24, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.17 and its 200-day moving average is $51.46. Commvault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $72.33.

In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,556 shares in the company, valued at $17,336,638. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,746,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,963 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVLT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 109,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Commvault Systems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 305,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

