Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,906. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $14.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.31. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Several research firms have issued reports on ELP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group raised Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

