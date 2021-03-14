Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELPVY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELPVY traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.24. The company had a trading volume of 155 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,575. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.42. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

