Conceal (CCX) Trading 32.6% Higher Over Last Week

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. In the last seven days, Conceal has traded up 32.6% against the US dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000330 BTC on major exchanges. Conceal has a market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $16,282.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,635,995 coins and its circulating supply is 10,149,632 coins. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

