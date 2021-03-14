Connable Office Inc. Grows Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.8% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kidder Stephen W increased its position in Apple by 274.8% in the third quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 201,756 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,365,000 after purchasing an additional 147,925 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Apple by 247.7% in the third quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 861,871 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,813,000 after purchasing an additional 614,001 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in Apple by 288.8% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 555,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $64,320,000 after purchasing an additional 412,531 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Apple by 198.7% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 730,856 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,640,000 after purchasing an additional 486,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC increased its position in Apple by 172.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $121.03 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.01.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

