Constellation (DAG) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.38 Million

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. In the last seven days, Constellation has traded up 58.7% against the dollar. One Constellation token can now be purchased for about $0.0519 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Constellation has a total market cap of $65.70 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00048512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011940 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $383.93 or 0.00637513 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00071458 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00025460 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00035505 BTC.

About Constellation

Constellation (DAG) is a token. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

