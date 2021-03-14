Constellation (DAG) Price Tops $0.0515 on Exchanges

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. One Constellation token can now be bought for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges. Constellation has a market cap of $65.22 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Constellation has traded 59% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00048122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012514 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.30 or 0.00634626 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00068958 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00024958 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00034273 BTC.

About Constellation

Constellation is a token. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Buying and Selling Constellation

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

