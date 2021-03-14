Content Value Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.49 Billion (CVNT)

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. During the last week, Content Value Network has traded 27,802.5% higher against the dollar. One Content Value Network coin can now be bought for $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Content Value Network has a total market capitalization of $2.49 billion and $755,140.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00048665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012493 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $387.61 or 0.00643858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00070730 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00025146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00034932 BTC.

Content Value Network Profile

CVNT is a coin. It launched on December 17th, 2018. Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Content Value Network’s official Twitter account is @CvnOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Content Value Network is cvn.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CVN will make its rulebook, SDK, and API open to a third-party developer, aiming to create a fully functional ecosystem with multiple industrial partners. CVN also looks to building use cases involving digital resources such as video, software, music, pictures, and games, as well as creating decentralized apps pivoting on CVN tokens. With 15 million registered users, YYeTs will also initiate distribution and development on CVN public blockchain. Creating the first DAPP on CVN network, YYeTs will make available functions such as decentralized content distribution, storage, and transfer, as well as CVN’s content motivation system. “

Buying and Selling Content Value Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Value Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Content Value Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

