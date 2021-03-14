ContentBox Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.95 Million (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 14th. ContentBox has a market cap of $4.08 million and $1.95 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox token can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ContentBox has traded 41.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00008646 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $206.01 or 0.00342598 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,418,382,470 tokens. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

