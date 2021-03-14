Contentos Trading 83% Higher This Week (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. Contentos has a market capitalization of $87.81 million and approximately $18.05 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Contentos has traded up 83% against the U.S. dollar. One Contentos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00048523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011954 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.89 or 0.00639104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00071464 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00025225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00036080 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,999,144,695 coins and its circulating supply is 2,821,259,439 coins. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Contentos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

