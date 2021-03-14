Contrasting Jacada (OTCMKTS:JCDAF) & Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) and Jacada (OTCMKTS:JCDAF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bottomline Technologies (de) and Jacada’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bottomline Technologies (de) $442.22 million 4.90 -$9.23 million $0.35 137.60 Jacada N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Jacada has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bottomline Technologies (de).

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Bottomline Technologies (de) and Jacada, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bottomline Technologies (de) 0 2 5 0 2.71 Jacada 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bottomline Technologies (de) presently has a consensus price target of $54.21, indicating a potential upside of 12.57%. Given Bottomline Technologies (de)’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Bottomline Technologies (de) is more favorable than Jacada.

Profitability

This table compares Bottomline Technologies (de) and Jacada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bottomline Technologies (de) -1.67% 3.79% 1.96% Jacada N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.5% of Bottomline Technologies (de) shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Bottomline Technologies (de) shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Bottomline Technologies (de) has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jacada has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bottomline Technologies (de) beats Jacada on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a SaaS solution, which allows businesses to transition from legacy invoice-to-pay processes maximizing cost-savings, efficiency, and security; and financial messaging solutions for risk management to banks and corporations. It also provides Digital Banking Intelligent Engagement platform that enables banks to engage with customers; legal spend management solutions and services, which integrate with claims management, and time and billing systems to automate legal invoice management processes, as well as provide insight into various areas of a company's outside legal spend. In addition, the company offers cyber fraud and risk management solutions to monitor, replay, and analyse user behaviour and payment transactions to flag and stop suspicious activity in real time; payment automation solutions that generate various domestic and international payment instructions along with consolidated bank reporting of cash activity; and healthcare solutions, including electronic signature and mobile document. Further, it provides consulting, implementation, and training services. The company serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

About Jacada

Jacada Ltd. develops, markets, and supports customer experience management and robotic process optimization solutions that automate customer service processes in North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its products include Jacada WorkSpace Agent Desktop, which unifies customer interaction tools and provides a single access point to various mission-critical applications for customer service representatives; Jacada Visual interactive voice response that enables end users to engage in a mobile self-service sessions; and Jacada Intelligent Assistant, a virtual customer assistant that allows end users to engage in an automated conversation to answer their questions and complete transactions on their behalf. The company's products also comprise Jacada Advisor, which helps call centers enhance customer service by providing real-time agent guidance; Jacada Integration and Automation, a solution that allows companies to Web-enable and integrate their Microsoft Windows client/server and Web-based applications without modifying or changing existing applications; Jacada Agent Guidance, which guides the customer service agent through an optimized interaction with the customer; Jacada Workflow that creates business process management workflows; Jacada HostFuse, a software solution for integrating core host-centric business systems; Jacada Interface Server, which generates graphical user interfaces for mainframe and midrange software applications without changing the host applications; and Jacada Multi-Channel Agent Desktop for voice, email, and chat. In addition, it offers training, consulting, and product support and maintenance services. Jacada Ltd. sells its products directly, as well as through system integrators, partners, and call center outsourcers. The company was formerly known as Client/Server Technology Ltd. and changed its name to Jacada Ltd. in August 1999. Jacada Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

