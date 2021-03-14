Contrasting Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) and Visa (NYSE:V)

Visa (NYSE:V) and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Visa and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visa $21.85 billion 20.05 $10.87 billion $5.04 44.52 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers $1.32 billion 4.79 $149.04 million $1.33 43.20

Visa has higher revenue and earnings than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.5% of Visa shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Visa shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Visa has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Visa pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Visa pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers pays out 66.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Visa has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Visa and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visa 0 4 24 0 2.86 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 1 4 2 0 2.14

Visa currently has a consensus target price of $224.19, suggesting a potential downside of 0.08%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus target price of $58.92, suggesting a potential upside of 2.54%. Given Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers is more favorable than Visa.

Profitability

This table compares Visa and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visa 49.74% 37.22% 14.61% Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 13.03% 19.76% 7.55%

Summary

Visa beats Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. In addition, the company offers card products, platforms, and value-added services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, VPAY, and PLUS brands. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery. It also offers live auction events with online bidding. The company sells used equipment to its customers through live, unreserved auctions at 40 auction sites worldwide. It serves construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry sectors. The company operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

