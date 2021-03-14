Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Holdings Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 758,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,155 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.51% of Cooper Tire & Rubber worth $30,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 66.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 688,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,823,000 after purchasing an additional 274,436 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the third quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 554.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 20,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTB opened at $57.94 on Friday. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.17). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $728.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Standpoint Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

