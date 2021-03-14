Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Short Interest Up 75.4% in February

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 235,000 shares, an increase of 75.4% from the February 11th total of 134,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 401,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPPMF shares. Scotiabank raised Copper Mountain Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from $2.50 to $2.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC raised their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.93.

OTCMKTS:CPPMF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.66. 151,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,528. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31. Copper Mountain Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.42 million for the quarter.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 176 located mineral claims, 15 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

