Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,819 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 2.6% of Main Street Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $24,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ:COST opened at $331.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $345.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $146.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $278.27 and a twelve month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.08.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.